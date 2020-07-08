Sudeep thanks fan for sharing this special photo

Actor Sudeep is arguably quite a popular name in Kannada cinema and enjoys a strong fan following due to his impressive screen presence and sincere performances. The mass hero has starred in quite a few successful movies and proved that he is the pride of Sandalwood. He has also been a part of pan-India movies such as Baahubali and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and expanded his fan base big time.

‘Deepanna’, on Wednesday, took to Twitter and shared a fan made photo in which he is seen with a younger version of himself. He thanked the person behind the picture for making his day with the sweet gesture.

“Someone made this.. Jus wowwwwww... Whoever it isssss,,,,, Thank uuuuu,” he tweeted.

Sudeep rose to fame with his stellar performance in Huchcha (2001) and soon became a force to be reckoned with. He acted in movies like Kiccha, My Autograph and Veera Madakari, consolidating his standing in the industry. He entered Bollywood with Ram Gopal Varma’s Phoonk, adding a new dimension to his career.

Sudeep also made an impact with his performance in SS Rajamouli’s Eega, becoming a popular name in Telugu cinema. He was also a part of the Tamil biggie Puli (2015), which turned out to be a commercial failure.

Sudeep was last seen in the Bollywood biggie Dabangg 3 (2019), which featured him as the villain opposite Salman Khan. The film, directed by actor-director Prabhudeva, did decent business at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews.

The star will next be seen in Kotigooba 3, a sequel to Kotigooba 2. The film features him in a stylish new avatar, which has created a buzz among fans. The cast includes Madonna Sebastian, Aftab Shivdasani and Shraddha Das.

He also has the much-hyped Phantom in his kitty. One is likely to get clarity on their release dates once the Covid-19 situation improves and things return to normal.