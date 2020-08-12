Sushant Singh Rajput case: Actor’s sister prays to Lord Krishna to ‘show us the truth’

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Instagram on Janamashtami and requested Lord Krishna to help the family get justice. She urged the ‘Maakhan Chor’ to show the light and ensure that the truth prevails.

“It’s the day of my Ishta, our Krishna. Let him take the reigns in his own hands and guide us to the light and show us the truth! #Warriors4SSR #justiceforsushant #godiswithus #harekrishna,” (Sic) she wrote.

Shweta also penned a short poem dedicated to the lord.

Sushant, one of the brightest stars in Bollywood, was found hanging at his Mumbai residence on June 14, much to the shock of his fans. Following the tragedy, a section of the Twitterverse claimed that several bigwigs had tried to ‘sabotage’ his career as he was an ‘outsider’ as opposed to a star kid. Some of them even trolled the likes of Sonam Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha for being ‘products of nepotism’ and this ruffled a few feathers.

Also Read: Mumbai cops were warned about threat to Sushant Singh Rajput's life in February, claims his father

Actors Manoj Bajpayee and Tiger Shroff weighed in on the nepotism debate, adding a new layer to the discussion. SSR’s brother launched the ‘nepometer’ to subtly encourage filmmakers to work with self-made artistes.

The case soon took a major turn when the actor’s father KK Singh registered a complaint with the Bihar police alleging that actress Rhea Chakraborty had tried to ‘grab’ the MS Dhoni actor’s wealth. This resulted in a standoff between the police departments of Maharashtra and Patna, adding political undertones to the investigation. The Mere Dad Ki Maruti star, who was in a relationship with ‘Anni’ at the time of his death, soon issued a statement and said that the ‘truth’ will prevail. She has been questioned by the ED in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s family members have been highlighting the unknown side of his personality with their social media posts. His niece recently revealed that ‘Gulshan Mama’ was thrilled to learn about her decision to learn Astronomy and wanted to sneak in to her class. Similarly, Shweta said that he had a detailed ‘to do’ list and believed in planning for the future