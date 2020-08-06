Sushant Singh Rajput was deeply affected by #MeToo allegations, says ‘Pavitra Rishta’ director

Kushal Zaveri, who directed Sushant Singh Rajput in Pavitra Rishta, on Thursday took to Instagram to reveal that the actor was deeply affected by the #MeToo allegations leveled against him a couple of years ago. He said that the star was ‘most vulnerable’ and added that a section of the electronic media was targeting the self-made hero without ‘any solid proof’. The director also claimed that some people had tried to contact Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi in connection with the matter but failed to do so as she was not in the country.

This comes come days after Sanjana told Pinkvilla that the #MeToo allegations against SSR were cooked up and clarified that he had treated her with respect during the shoot of the previously-mentioned Dil Bechara. She had also claimed that everyone was affected by the ‘baseless’ articles that appeared in the media.

Sushant, one of the brightest stars in Bollywood, was found hanging at his Mumbai residence on June 14, much to the shock of his near and dear ones. Following his death, a section of the audience claimed that Bollywood biggies had tried to ‘sabotage’ the outsider’s career. Some of them even trolled the likes of Sonam Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha for being ‘products of nepotism’. SSR’s brother-in-law launched the ‘nepometer’ to subtly garner support for those with no industry connections.

Meanwhile, the case took a major turn when Sushant’s father filed a complaint with the Bihar police alleging that actress Rhea Chakraborty had tried to ‘grab’ his son’s wealth. This resulted in a standoff between the police departments of Maharashtra and Patna. The Jalebi star, who was in a relationship with ‘Anni’, soon issued a statement and emphasised that ‘truth’ would prevail. She, however, refused to react to the allegations against her and added that her lawyer had asked her to refrain from commenting on the matter.