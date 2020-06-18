Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' should release in theatres, says Simbu

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput ended his life on Sunday (June 14), leaving countless movie buffs in a state of shock. Several popular names from the Hindi film industry expressed disbelief at his death and offered their condolences to his near and dear ones. Kollywood actor Simbu, on Thursday, reacted to the tragic incident and urged people to be available for those who need help. He added that one should not lose his or her 'will power' under any circumstances.

"We should not lose our will power. Let us be there for each other and help everyone. That is the most important job now. If we do that, we will emerge from this situation," said STR.

The Vaalu star also requested the makers of Sushant's final movie Dil Bechara to refrain from releasing it directly on a streaming platform as fans would love to watch it on the big screen. He added that he wants the movie to become a hit as death should not "put a fullstop to an artiste's success".

Dil Bechara, directed by Mukesh Chhabra, is a coming-of-age drama that revolves around the strong bond between two Cancer patients. An adaptation of the popular novel The Fault In Our Stars, the film features Sanjana Sanghi as the leading lady and marks her big screen debut. The cast also includes Saif Ali Khan and Salil Vaid. It was supposed to hit screens on May 8, which did not happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coming back to STR, he was last seen in the much-hyped Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven that did not do well at the box office. The film, a remake of the Pawan Kalyan starrer Attarintiki Daredi, failed to impress a vast section of the audience and received mixed reviews from critics.

Simbu recently grabbed attention when he acted in Gautham Menon-directed short film Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn, which was released on YouTube amid the lockdown. He currently has the Hansika Motwani starrer Maha and political-thriller Maanaadu in his kitty.