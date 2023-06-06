Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmad expecting first child

Actor Swara Bhasker on Tuesday announced that she is expecting her first child with politician-husband Fahad Ahmad.

The Veere Di Wedding star shared the news on Twitter and also tagged Ahmad, who is the state president of Samajwadi Party's youth wing -- Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha.

According to Bhasker, the baby is due in October.

"Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless! ) as we step into a whole new world! @FahadZirarAhmad #comingsoon #Family #Newarrival #gratitude #OctoberBaby," she tweeted.

The actor, who tied the knot with the political leader in February, also shared pictures of her with Ahmad cradling her baby bump.

Bhasker was last seen in the buddy comedy film Jahaan Chaar Yaar (2022).