Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmad expecting first child

Actor Swara Bhasker on Tuesday announced that she is expecting her first child with politician-husband Fahad Ahmad.
The Veere Di Wedding star shared the news on Twitter and also tagged Ahmad, who is the state president of Samajwadi Party's youth wing -- Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha.
According to Bhasker, the baby is due in October.
"Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless! ) as we step into a whole new world! @FahadZirarAhmad #comingsoon #Family #Newarrival #gratitude #OctoberBaby," she tweeted.
Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless! ) as we step into a whole new world! 🧿❤️✨🙏🏽 @FahadZirarAhmad #comingsoon #Family #Newarrival #gratitude #OctoberBaby pic.twitter.com/Zfa5atSGRk
— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 6, 2023
The actor, who tied the knot with the political leader in February, also shared pictures of her with Ahmad cradling her baby bump.
Bhasker was last seen in the buddy comedy film Jahaan Chaar Yaar (2022).
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
People steal beer bottles as truck overturns in Andhra
Aranmula Mirrors face threat from climate change
Odisha train tragedy: Father finds son alive in morgue
Ancient humans buried their dead in caves: Study
Hollywood actors authorise strike as writers still out
What it's like to try Apple's new Vision Pro headset
42 dead, thousands homeless after floods in Haiti