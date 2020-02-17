Taapsee Pannu's witty reply to Ayushmann Khurrana comparison impresses fans

Taapsee gives witty reply to Ayushmann comparison

DH Web Desk
  • Feb 17 2020, 18:11pm ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2020, 18:35pm ist
Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu at a promotional event for their film 'Mulk', in New Delhi on Monday, July 23, 2018. (PTI Photo)

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar on Saturday jointly bagged the Filmfare Critics Best Actor in Leading Role (Female) award for Saand Ki Aankh and added a new dimension to their careers. 

Following this, Tanuj Garg congratulated the Pink star and called her the 'female Ayushmann Khurrana', which did not go down well with the Delhi girl. She took a dig at the producer and asked him to address her as 'Bollywood ki pehli Taapsee Pannu'. 

Her witty response, not surprisingly, went viral with fans praising her for standing up to a 'sexist' comment. Here are some of the top tweets.

Just like Taapsee, Ayushmann has earned the respect of fans by doing message-oriented movies while largely avoiding run-of-the-mill flicks and this might have prompted Garg to make a comparison between the two. 

Either way, the incident serves as a strong reminder of the outspokenness of the Mulk actress. The powerhouse performer had previously grabbed plenty of attention when she criticised a section of the audience for referring to Badla, in which she played the main character, as an 'Amitabh Bachchan starrer'. She had, a few years ago, also lashed out at ace filmmaker K Raghavendra Rao for his 'navel obsession', which upset Tollywood insiders big time. After receiving flak, the 32-year clarified that she was not trying to insult the Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari director. 

Coming back to the present, Taapsee is gearing up for the release of Thappad, slated to release on Feb. 28, 2020. The film touches upon domestic violence and this has helped it become the talk of the town. 

