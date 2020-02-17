Taapsee Pannu's witty reply to Ayushmann Khurrana comparison impresses fans

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar on Saturday jointly bagged the Filmfare Critics Best Actor in Leading Role (Female) award for Saand Ki Aankh and added a new dimension to their careers.

Following this, Tanuj Garg congratulated the Pink star and called her the 'female Ayushmann Khurrana', which did not go down well with the Delhi girl. She took a dig at the producer and asked him to address her as 'Bollywood ki pehli Taapsee Pannu'.

Her witty response, not surprisingly, went viral with fans praising her for standing up to a 'sexist' comment. Here are some of the top tweets.

Slayyyyyyyeeedd! What a befitting reply! Smashed the misogyny out of a sexist producer. Internet gone crazy!! Taapsee is a staaaaaaaa! Swag, yolo, xoxo, faaaaaaak, (skoda) laura, lehsun.. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) February 16, 2020

Why is she 'Ayushmaan Khurrana'? Why can't she just be Tapsee Pannu? — Saumya Baijal سومیا بیجل (@saumyabaijal) February 16, 2020

Female hai - Taapsee Pannu hi pls boliye! :) she’s not a xerox or copy of anyone, but an original of her own self. Let’s give that recognition to her, rather than comparing her to any male actor :) 2020 it is, pls! — Samina Shaikh (@saminaUFshaikh) February 16, 2020

Just like Taapsee, Ayushmann has earned the respect of fans by doing message-oriented movies while largely avoiding run-of-the-mill flicks and this might have prompted Garg to make a comparison between the two.

Either way, the incident serves as a strong reminder of the outspokenness of the Mulk actress. The powerhouse performer had previously grabbed plenty of attention when she criticised a section of the audience for referring to Badla, in which she played the main character, as an 'Amitabh Bachchan starrer'. She had, a few years ago, also lashed out at ace filmmaker K Raghavendra Rao for his 'navel obsession', which upset Tollywood insiders big time. After receiving flak, the 32-year clarified that she was not trying to insult the Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari director.

Coming back to the present, Taapsee is gearing up for the release of Thappad, slated to release on Feb. 28, 2020. The film touches upon domestic violence and this has helped it become the talk of the town.