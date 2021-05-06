Tamil actor Pandu dies due to Covid-19 complications

Tamil actor Pandu passes away due to Covid-19 complications

Pandu had acted in over 100 movies

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 06 2021, 09:32 ist
  • updated: May 06 2021, 09:39 ist
Actor Panda. Credit: Special Arrangement

Veteran Tamil actor Pandu passed away at a private hospital  in Chennai on Thursday due to Covid-19 complications at the age of 74.

(More to follow)

covid -19
Kollywood
Tamil Cinema

