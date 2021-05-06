Tamil actor Pandu passes away due to Covid-19 complications

Veteran Tamil actor Pandu passed away at a private hospital in Chennai on Thursday due to Covid-19 complications at the age of 74.
(More to follow)
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Colorado cult group mummifies leader's remains
M'luru auto drivers offer free service to Covid patient
Supreme Court’s welcome warning
What is the Facebook Oversight Board?
DH Toon | Bengal in the throes of post-poll violence
SpaceX successfully lands Starship rocket
From icon to pariah: Trump and social media