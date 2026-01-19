<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Delhi High Court to decide within four months a plea filed by the wife of Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya against her husband under the Domestic Violence Act. </p><p>Singh is former minister and currently the MLA of Kunda in Uttar Pradesh, representing the Jansatta Dal Loktantrik party he founded.</p><p>Taking up the case, a bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan observed that the matter is pending before the High Court, and declined to entertain Bhanvi Singh's plea.</p><p>The bench pointed out that the next hearing in the matter is scheduled before the high court on February 12. </p><p>"On that day, the petitioner is at liberty to press for early disposal of this case. It is needless to observe that the same shall be considered having regard to the facts of the case as alleged by the petitioner's wife," the bench said.</p><p>The court made it clear that it was giving a time frame of four months as the high court had put on hold the summons issued to the Kunda MLA by the trial court.</p>.Remarks against Col Qureshi: Supreme Court tells Madhya Pradesh to decide on sanction for prosecution against Vijay Shah.<p>Raja Bhaiya was booked for alleged domestic violence, following a complaint from his wife, Bhanvi Singh. </p><p>The FIR was registered at Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave police station in March 2025. Police said the couple has been living separately for years, adding that Bhanvi Singh, in her complaint, has accused her husband of years of physical and mental abuse, claiming that the violence has caused severe injuries to her mind and body.</p><p>Bhanvi had earlier approached the National Commission for Women and the Delhi State Legal Services Authority with similar complaints, but stopped from pursuing a legal course. </p><p>In August 2023, she had filed an affidavit in a family court, accusing Raja Bhaiya of violence, abuse, and extramarital affairs, spanning decades. She further alleged harassment by her in-laws, including her mother-in-law.</p>