Telugu version of Yash's 'KGF' secures impressive TRP again

The Telugu-dubbed version of the Sandalwood biggie KGF has emerged as a bonafide blockbuster on the small screen. The Yash-starrer, which was telecast for the fifth time a few days ago, has secured an impressive TRP of 4.06 much to the delight of 'Rocking Star' fans.

KGF, directed by Prashanth Neel, was an action-drama that revolved around the adventures of 'Rocky Bhai'. The film, which featured quite a few mass sequences, emerged as a hit in the Telugu states while receiving rave reviews from the target audience.

The phenomenal response to the magnum opus opened new avenues for Yash, making him hot property in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box market. Some reports claimed that he had been offered a role in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Rise Roar Revolt (RRR), creating a great deal of buzz among movie buffs. The mass hero, however, dismissed the rumours.

Coming back to the present, Yash is awaiting the release of the eagerly-awaited KGF Chapter 2, a sequel to the 2018 sensation.

The film has piqued curiosity as it is touted to be 'bigger and better' than the first part. The biggie has a stellar cast that includes Srinithi Shetty, Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, versatile actor Prakash Raj and Raveena Tandon.

'Baba' will be seen sporting a Vikings-like look in his first Kannada film much to the delight of his die-hard fans. The veteran's action scenes with Yash are likely to be a highlight of the magnum opus. Raveena had previously impressed the Sandalwood audience with her performance in the 1999 release Upendra and many feel KGF Chapter 2 has the potential to be a gamechanger for her.

A few websites had previously reported that the 'pride of Kannada cinema' would release on a streaming platform, skipping the theatrical route. Yash, however, clarified that the movie has been designed for a big-screen experience.

KGF Chapter 2 might hit the screens during Sankranti 2021.