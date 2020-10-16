Sanjay Dutt gears up to resume work on 'KGF Chapter 2'

DH Web Desk
  • Oct 16 2020, 16:07 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2020, 17:40 ist
Actor Sanjay Dutt. Credit: Twitter/@duttsanjay

Veteran actor Sanjay Dutt took to Twitter on Friday to confirm that he is set to resume the shoot of the eagerly-awaited Kannada biggie KGF Chapter 2 and this created a great deal of buzz among fans. 'Baba' shared a few photos in which he is seen in a stylish avatar that does justice to his reel image. 

This comes at a time when Dutt is recovering from Cancer. The mass hero had on Thursday (October 15) revealed in a video that he will 'out of Cancer' pretty soon, indicating that things are under control. 

The Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2, directed by fast-rising filmmaker Prashanth Neel, is a sequel to the pan-India blockbuster and revolves around the exploits of 'Rocky Bhai'. The film is touted to be 'bigger and better' than the first part and this makes it a grand affair for all concerned. The magnum opus has a stellar cast that includes Srinithi Shetty, Bollywood star Raveena Tandon and versatile actor Prakash Raj. 

Dutt will be seen playing the dreaded Adheera in KGF Chapter 2 and this has piqued curiosity for the right reasons. His look has a Vikings feel and this has given a reason to rejoice. The Sadak 2 hero is expected to have a major reel showdown with Yash in the biggie and many feel this will be a highlight of the movie.

A few websites had recently reported that KGF Chapter 2 would release directing on a streaming platform, skipping the theatrical route. The 'Rocking Star', however,  dismissed the rumours and clarified that the film has been designed for a big-screen experience. 

KGF Chapter 2 might release in theatres during Sankranti 2021. 

Coming back to Dutt, he will soon be seen playing the parallel lead in Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera. He also has the eagerly-awaited Prithviraj, starring Akshay Kumar in the titular role. 

