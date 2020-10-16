Sanjay Dutt gears up to resume work on 'KGF Chapter 2'

Veteran actor Sanjay Dutt took to Twitter on Friday to confirm that he is set to resume the shoot of the eagerly-awaited Kannada biggie KGF Chapter 2 and this created a great deal of buzz among fans. 'Baba' shared a few photos in which he is seen in a stylish avatar that does justice to his reel image.

This comes at a time when Dutt is recovering from Cancer. The mass hero had on Thursday (October 15) revealed in a video that he will 'out of Cancer' pretty soon, indicating that things are under control.

The Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2, directed by fast-rising filmmaker Prashanth Neel, is a sequel to the pan-India blockbuster and revolves around the exploits of 'Rocky Bhai'. The film is touted to be 'bigger and better' than the first part and this makes it a grand affair for all concerned. The magnum opus has a stellar cast that includes Srinithi Shetty, Bollywood star Raveena Tandon and versatile actor Prakash Raj.

Dutt will be seen playing the dreaded Adheera in KGF Chapter 2 and this has piqued curiosity for the right reasons. His look has a Vikings feel and this has given a reason to rejoice. The Sadak 2 hero is expected to have a major reel showdown with Yash in the biggie and many feel this will be a highlight of the movie.

A few websites had recently reported that KGF Chapter 2 would release directing on a streaming platform, skipping the theatrical route. The 'Rocking Star', however, dismissed the rumours and clarified that the film has been designed for a big-screen experience.

KGF Chapter 2 might release in theatres during Sankranti 2021.

Coming back to Dutt, he will soon be seen playing the parallel lead in Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera. He also has the eagerly-awaited Prithviraj, starring Akshay Kumar in the titular role.