Thalapathy Vijay fined for flouting traffic rules

Thalapathy Vijay broke the traffic rule not once but twice to evade the sea of followers who were chasing his car on his way back home.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 12 2023, 13:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2023, 14:43 ist
Actor Vijay. Credit: Facebook/ActorVijay

The Tamil Nadu police has issued a challan to Kollywood actor Joseph Vijay for violating traffic norms by jumping a red signal on July 11.

Thalapathy Vijay reportedly jumped the red light at a traffic signal on his return after a meeting with Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (VMI) party members at his Panaiyur farm. The actor broke the traffic rule not once but twice to evade the sea of followers who were chasing his car on his way back home.

Also Read | Police complaint filed against Vijay over 'Leo' new song 'Naa Ready' for 'promoting' drugs
 

Addressing the office-bearers, Vijay has told them that he will not act in films if he enters politics and that he will not enter politics while he is making movies.

Reportedly, the meeting with office-bearers of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam was held to discuss his future as an actor and a politician.

On the professional front, Vijay is gearing up for the release of Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo which is scheduled to release in October and will soon start working for Thalapathy 68 which would be directed by Venkat Prabhu and is set to release in 2024. Kollywood superstar Vijay is reportedly considering entering the electoral fray in the Assembly election in 2026.

