Police complaint filed against Vijay over 'Leo' new song 'Naa Ready' for 'promoting' drugs

A police complaint has been filed against actor Vijay over his recent single Naa Ready from the film Leo for allegedly promoting drugs.
The complaint was filed in Tamil Nadu on Monday.
