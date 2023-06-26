Police complaint against Vijay for 'promoting' drugs

Police complaint filed against Vijay over 'Leo' new song 'Naa Ready' for 'promoting' drugs

The complaint was filed in Tamil Nadu on Monday. 

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk
  • Jun 26 2023, 16:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2023, 16:13 ist
Actor Vijay. Credit: Facebook/ActorVijay

A police complaint has been filed against actor Vijay over his recent single Naa Ready from the film Leo for allegedly promoting drugs.

The complaint was filed in Tamil Nadu on Monday. 

 

Thalapathy Vijay
Vijay
Tamil Nadu
India News

