The script was unique, excited me as an actor: Pranutan Bahl on 'Helmet'

Actor Pranutan Bahl says that she agreed to be part of the upcoming movie Helmet as it has an unconventional storyline that appealed to the performer in her.

"The script was quite unique, which excites me as an actor. It is completely different from what I did in Notebook," she told DH.

Pranutan, the daughter of actor Monish Bahl, followed in her father's footsteps when she played the lead role in the 2019 release Notebook. The film was backed by Salman Khan and revolved around what happens when a young retired Army officer, played by Zaheer Iqbal, falls in love with a teacher after reading her diary.

Pranutan played the role of Firdaus Quadri, impressing a section of the audience with her sincere performance in the film which was based on the Thai flick The Teacher's Diary.

Helmet is a complete departure from the emotionally engaging Notebook as it deals with the problems faced by young people while trying to procure condoms in a humorous manner and caters to those fond of light-hearted entertainers. The film has been produced by Dino Morea, the star of films such as Raaz and Tom, Dick, and Harry.

"Dino sir is a supportive producer and it was lovely to work with him. He puts the comfort of the actors above everything else," added Pranutan.

It has been directed by Satram Ramani and marks his Bollywood debut. The cast is headlined by Aparshakti Khurana and is his first major role in a lead role. Abhishek Banerjee, who rose to fame with his work in the web series Paatal Lok, and The Family Man 2 actor Sharib Hashmi too are a part of the cast.

"They are all such supportive people and great human beings," said Pranutan.

Helmet was originally supposed to hit the screens but the plan was dropped due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It will premiere on Zee5 on September 3. It remains to be seen whether the flick opens new avenues for Pranutan. The actor either way hopes to continue pushing her limits as a performer by taking up challenging roles.

"The goal is to push the envelope as a performer and all efforts will go in that direction. I feel blessed about whatever opportunities have come my way," said Pranutan.