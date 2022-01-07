'Tiger 3' to 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2': What lies ahead for Salman Khan in 2022

There's no denying the fact that 2021 was an eventful year for Salman Khan. 'Bhai' became the talk of the town when his Eid release Radhe opened to a thunderous response on OTT despite receiving mixed reviews. He returned to the theatres in November when Antim, which featured him in an 'extended cameo', overpowered John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 at the box office.

Bollywood's 'Sultan' might not have a release this year due to the Covid-19 restrictions that have been put in place in various states in the wake of an increase in Omicron cases. He, however, has a few big projects lined up for release, which may help him remain a force to be reckoned with in days to come. Based on what is known about his upcoming films, here is a look at his strategy to dominate Bollywood.

Franchise magic

It's no secret that the 'franchise' has emerged as a success formula over the past few years. Salman consolidated his standing as a mass hero with the Dabangg series, which was set in the Hindi heartland. Similarly, Akshay Kumar managed to score box office hits with the Housefull franchise. Salman is set to reapply this technique to keep the momentum going as he will be seen alongside Katrina Kaif in Tiger 3, the third instalment of the Tiger series. It is touted to be 'bigger and better' than the previous installments and is likely to cater to a mass audience. Tiger 3 might hit the screens in December if the Covid situation improves.

Family favourite

Salman enjoys a strong fan following among the family audience courtesy of his work in films such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun! and Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo. He is set to reconnect with this section with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is touted to be a remake of the Tamil movie Veeram and reportedly revolves around the life of a bachelor who lives with his brothers. It stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with 'Bhai'. The Race 3 hero will also be teaming up with Telugu star Venkatesh for an action-comedy with a family backdrop.

Not 'massy' all the time

Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which hit the screens in 2015, proved to be a departure from Salman's 'massy' image as it featured him in the role of a simpleton and had no scope for filmi heroism. He reunited with the film's director Kabir Khan for Tubelight but things didn't go as planned as the flick underperformed at the box office. The setback notwithstanding, Salman is set to play a simpleton again in the recently-announced Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel that will be written by K Vijayendra Prasad, who penned the first part. Kabir Khan, however, may not direct the film.

Cameo magic and a reunion

Salman, who acted alongside Shah Rukh Khan in films such as Karan Arjun and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, is set to reunite with Bollywood's 'King' for Pathan. The Andaz Apna Apna hero will appear as 'Tiger' in the Siddharth Anand-helmed movie. SRK, on the other hand, will be seen alongside 'Hindustan Ka Bhai' in Tiger 3. Salman recently hinted that the two might soon collaborate for a full-fledged project in the coming months if things go as planned.

