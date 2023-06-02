'Spider-Man 4' on pause in solidarity with WGA strike

Tom Holland says 'Spider-Man 4' in early stages, things on pause in solidarity with writers strike

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Jun 02 2023, 12:04 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2023, 12:04 ist
Tom Holland in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

Spider-Man star Tom Holland has revealed that there have been meetings about the fourth installment in his superhero franchise, but the team has put further development on pause in "solidarity with the writers" strike.

Members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) went on strike last month demanding better wages, higher minimum pay, more writers per show, and shorter exclusive contracts among other things.

Also Read | 'That '70s Show' actor Masterson found guilty of rape

"I can say that we have been having meetings. We’ve put the meetings on pause in solidarity with the writers. There’s been multiple conversations had, but at this point it’s very, very early stages," Holland told news outlet Variety at the premiere of his Apple TV+ show The Crowded Room in New York City.

The actor added that he won't be able to share any further details about the project.

Holland has starred as the titular superhero in three Spider-Man movies — Homecoming (2017), Far From Home (2019) and No Way Home (2021).

