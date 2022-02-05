Tovino Thomas-starrer 'Naradan' to hit screens on March 3

Tovino-starrer 'Naradan' to hit screens on March 3

The film was to hit the screens last year got postponed due to the Covid-19 situation

  • Feb 05 2022, 17:07 ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2022, 17:13 ist
The official poster of 'Naradan'. Credit: Twitter/@ttovino

Director Aashiq Abu's eagerly awaited Malayalam film Naradan, featuring Tovino Thomas and Anna Ben in the lead, will now hit screens on March 3 this year.

Director Aashiq Abu took to Instagram to make the announcement. He said: "'Naradan' releasing worldwide on March 3."

It was only recently that the film had been cleared for release by the Censor Board with a U/A certificate.

However, the team had to postpone the release of their film due to a surge in Covid-19 infections. The political-thriller, which has music by Sekhar Menon, has cinematography by Jaffer Zadique.

The film, which was originally scheduled to be released in April last year, got postponed due to the second wave of Covid. The team then decided to release the film this year on January 27. However, that too did not happen. The team hopes to keep its date with fans this time around.

