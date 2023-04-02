'Truly wonderful': Tom Holland thanks Ambanis for invite to NMACC launch

Spider-Man star Tom Holland thanked the Ambani family for inviting him and his actress-girlfriend Zendaya to the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.
Holland took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures of himself dressed in a black suit and bow tie at the event.
Zendaya, who appeared in a peacock-blue Rahul Mishra sari, and Holland were the stars of Day 2 of the opening. "Thank you to the Ambani family for inviting us to celebrate the opening of the @nmacc.india. A truly wonderful experience that I'll never forget," said Holland in the image caption.
The Ambani family was in full attendance at the multi-day opening of Nita Ambani's dream cultural project -- Mukesh Ambani arrived with his daughter Esha and her father-in-law, Dilip Piramal, Akash Ambani came with wife Shloka Mehta, who's carrying their second child, and Anant Ambani showed up with fiancee Radhika Merchant.
