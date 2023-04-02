Tom Holland thanks Ambanis for NMACC launch invitation

'Truly wonderful': Tom Holland thanks Ambanis for invite to NMACC launch

Holland took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures of himself dressed in a black suit and bow tie at the event

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 02 2023, 12:29 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2023, 12:29 ist
Tom Holland at Opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre at Jio World Centre in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters Photo

Spider-Man star Tom Holland thanked the Ambani family for inviting him and his actress-girlfriend Zendaya to the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

Holland took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures of himself dressed in a black suit and bow tie at the event.

Zendaya, who appeared in a peacock-blue Rahul Mishra sari, and Holland were the stars of Day 2 of the opening. "Thank you to the Ambani family for inviting us to celebrate the opening of the @nmacc.india. A truly wonderful experience that I'll never forget," said Holland in the image caption.

The Ambani family was in full attendance at the multi-day opening of Nita Ambani's dream cultural project -- Mukesh Ambani arrived with his daughter Esha and her father-in-law, Dilip Piramal, Akash Ambani came with wife Shloka Mehta, who's carrying their second child, and Anant Ambani showed up with fiancee Radhika Merchant.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tom Holland
Zendaya
Entertainment News
Nita Ambani
Mukesh Ambani

Related videos

What's Brewing

Boon or blight? E-scooters around the world

Boon or blight? E-scooters around the world

DH Toon | 'Communal clashes emergency service'

DH Toon | 'Communal clashes emergency service'

Deep echoes in dark rooms

Deep echoes in dark rooms

Chatter over chaats

Chatter over chaats

Zurich of present, past

Zurich of present, past

The fount of imagination

The fount of imagination

A dive into the inky human soul

A dive into the inky human soul

Wine & dine but keen on green

Wine & dine but keen on green

How tech can help process Bengaluru's garbage

How tech can help process Bengaluru's garbage

Tom, Zendaya's Munnar 'snap' dubbed 'April fool prank'

Tom, Zendaya's Munnar 'snap' dubbed 'April fool prank'

 