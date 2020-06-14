Twitter reacts to Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide in Mumbai. He was 34. He was found hanging in his apartment in Bandra.

Here's how Twitter reacted to his death.

I must admit to being shaken. #SushantSinghRajput — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 14, 2020

Badminton player, Saina Nehwal tweets saying that the news was shocking and he will be missed.

Gone way too soon. Its shocking and even more sad to loose such a young talented actor and a human. You will be missed on screen dhoni.#SushantSinghRajput 😢 pic.twitter.com/WCMJUytakW — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) June 14, 2020

Manoj Joshi, says he was deeply shocked.

Deeply shocked to hear about the suicide of #SushantSinghRajput. I can’t believe! 😞 My heart goes out to his family. ॐ शांति — Manoj Joshi (@actormanojjoshi) June 14, 2020

Bolllywood star Akshay Kumar, tweeted, "Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless"

Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 14, 2020

Sanjay Jha, tweeted,"God give strength to the devastated family and friends and everyone else he knew and worked with."

I just saw and loved his performances in Chichore and Kai Po Che. This is heartbreaking. A self-made successful star at his peak. God give strength to the devastated family and friends and everyone else he knew and worked with. RIP! #SushantSinghRajput — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) June 14, 2020

Koena Mitra, referring to mental health asked people to be kind to all and not to mock, bully and imposing one's way on everyone.

You can never know what others are going through. Their struggles, their pain, their desires.....

Kindly stop mocking, bullying, and stop imposing your ways on everyone.

Kindly be kind to all.

Gone too soon. Om Shanti. #SushantSinghRajput — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) June 14, 2020

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh, said that he was shocked beyond words and was completely heartbroken.

Shocked beyond words... Completely heartbroken... Really tragic... At a loss of words... Gone too soon... #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/A68oSAaZlX — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 14, 2020

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, said that he couldn't believe the news and was in pain to hear that Sushant had passed away.

Still can’t believe the news....so so so painful to hear this...can’t say anything...it’s to much to handle..just rest in peace my friend...🙏🙏🙏😔

#sushantsinghrajput — Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub (@Mdzeeshanayyub) June 14, 2020

Actress Urmila Matondkar said that she was deeply saddened and extremely shocked.