Twitter reacts to Sushant Singh Rajput's death

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 14 2020, 15:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2020, 15:12 ist

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide in Mumbai. He was 34. He was found hanging in his apartment in Bandra.

Also Read: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide

Here's how Twitter reacted to his death.

Badminton player, Saina Nehwal tweets saying that the news was shocking and he will be missed.

Manoj Joshi, says he was deeply shocked.

Bolllywood star Akshay Kumar, tweeted, "Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless"

Sanjay Jha, tweeted,"God give strength to the devastated family and friends and everyone else he knew and worked with."

Koena Mitra, referring to mental health asked people to be kind to all and not to mock, bully and imposing one's way on everyone.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh, said that he was shocked beyond words and was completely heartbroken.

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, said that he couldn't believe the news and was in pain to hear that Sushant had passed away.

Actress Urmila Matondkar said that she was deeply saddened and extremely shocked.

