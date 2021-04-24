'Valimai' first look poster will not be released on Ajith Kumar's birthday

The makers of actor Ajith Kumar's upcoming Tamil movie Valimai had previously announced that its first look would be unveiled on May 1, coinciding with the star's birthday. The plan has now been dropped due to the recent increase in Covid-19 cases in the country. Producer Boney Kapoor announced on Friday (April 23) that the poster will not be released as planned as the time is not right and urged fans to pray for everyone's safety.



Valimai is being directed by maverick filmmaker H Vinoth and marks his second consecutive collaboration with 'Thala' and the Bollywood producer. They had previously collaborated for Nerkonda Paarvai, which did well at the box office despite being perceived as an urban film. It was a remake of the Hindi movie Pink and highlighted the importance of consent.

The cast included Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami, Andrea Tariang, Rangaraj Pandey and Bollywood actor Vidya Balan. It remains to be seen whether their latest film lives up to the expectations set by Nerkonda Paarvai.



Valimai is touted to be an action-thriller and features Ajith in the role of a cop. It has been shot in exotic locations and is expected to appeal to the urban audience. The film stars Telugu actor Karthikeya of RX 100 fame as the antagonist and is expected to be a gamechanger for him. Bollywood star Huma Qureshi, who acted opposite Rajinikanth in the Pa Ranjith-helmed Kaala, is reportedly playing the leading lady in the film.



Some reports also claimed that Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi's daughter, would be playing a key role in the film. This, however, is yet to be confirmed. Valimai was supposed to release in theatres last year but that did not happen due to the pandemic. The consensus is that the release date will only be finalised once the current situation improves.