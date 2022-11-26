‘Varaha Roopam’: Copied or not?

The hit song ‘Varaha roopam’ song ‘Kantara’ is fighting plagiarism charges from the Kerala-based band Thaikkudam Bridge. Composed by Ajaneesh Lokanath, the song has been replaced with a fresh version in time for the film’s OTT release this week.

Thaikkudam Bridge had gone to court saying ‘Varaha roopam’ was a copy of their hit song ‘Navarasam’, released five years ago.

DH spoke to the warring parties to bring you their perspectives.

Vian Fernandes, bassist and rapper, Thaikkudam Bridge

Can you explain the plagiarism charge?

It’s mainly the structure, for example if there is a formula, A, B, then followed by C, and then D and E and the same order is followed… So if there is a song with a guitar opening, and it (Varaha roopam) exactly starts with that, followed by the melody then the melody goes to a chord change and after that it has a drop and the power rip comes in off the guitar, and that sync is also implemented. Then the drumroll comes in, with the same pattern of the drums in ‘Navarasam’, and after that, even the way a lead solo starts with a bend is similar. The entire format of ‘Varaha roopam’ is similar to ‘Navarasam’. The plagiarism claim is not just about the melody and the notes being the same. It is also about the concept and the arrangement of the song.

In hindsight, what did you expect from Hombale Films?

Every musician is inspired by other musicians. In this case, they could have directly got in touch with us and said they were inspired by ‘Navarasam’. I don’t think the band would have had a problem and we would just let it be. They (Hombale Films) didn’t even give us a courtesy call. Popular Netflix shows have bought our songs and given credit.

How confident is Thaikkudam Bridge about winning the case?

Going against a production house which is huge is not easy. Just compare us with them! We don’t have that kind of money or reach. Still, we took this step not only for us but for the entire independent music scene. It should be an example for the future… music directors can’t do this to get away with it. Regardless of whether we win or lose, we want our statement to instil the courage in independent musicians to fight for their rights.

Rishab Shetty, actor-director, Kantara

On the new version of ‘Varaha roopam’

We had struck a deal with Amazon Prime Video on the film’s OTT release. Since the court case was still going on, we had to ensure the song was replaced with a fresh version so that ‘Kantara’ could be available on Prime on the scheduled date, November 24.

On plagiarism charge

It’s not a copy of ‘Navarasam’. We will fight it out in the court and bring back the original version of ‘Varaha roopam’ in the movie. The new version is just a stop-gap arrangement.

Ajaneesh Loknath, music composer, Kantara

On composing the new version

In Dakshina Kannada district, there is a saying that good things are done twice. The song’s lyrics writer told me that the ‘daiva’ (demi-god) is getting the song done twice from me for the same reason. I know people will compare it with the original because it’s a huge hit. But, once the dust settles, people will appreciate my second effort as well. I wanted to show that I could make another quality song with the same lyrics. I changed the raga. I have used Kapi, Mukhari, Charukeshi and Simhendramadhyama ragas for the song.

On plagiarism charge

I will wait for the court verdict before I comment. Just like Rishab performed the ‘bhoota kola’ portions with great discipline, I composed the song out of immense devotion. Criticism hurts, especially when it comes from people who are not aware of the nuances of the art, but I don’t blame them either. The film’s huge success makes me happy but this episode keeps bothering me.

Legal developments

*Last month, the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kozhikode, had ordered ‘Kantara’ makers to desist from playing the song ‘Varaha roopam’ on all platforms without the permission of ‘Thaikkudam Bridge’. This was following Thaikkudam Bridge filing a suit.

*The Kozhikode District Court in Kerala returned the plaint against Hombale Films citing lack of jurisdiction. With this, the interim order passed against the use of ‘Varaha Roopam’ song lost its effect.

*However, an interim injunction was passed by another court in Palakkad district, Kerala, against the use of ‘Varaha roopam’ song. The case was filed by Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing Co, who hold the financial rights to Thaikkudam Bridge.