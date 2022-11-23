Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale hospitalised in Pune

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale hospitalised in Pune over health complications

The 82-year-old actor was admitted to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital a few days ago

PTI, Pune,
  Nov 23 2022, 18:07 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2022, 18:07 ist
Vikram Gokhale starred in several Marathi and Bollywood films. Credit: Twitter/@ANI

Veteran film, television and stage actor Vikram Gokhale has been admitted to a city-based hospital following health complications, doctors said.

The 82-year-old actor was admitted to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital a few days ago, where he is currently undergoing treatment, they said. The doctors, however, refused to reveal any further information and said Gokhale's family will give an update on his health status.

Gokhale has acted in several Marathi and Bollywood films, including 1990 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Agneepath and 1999 film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam starring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

