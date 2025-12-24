<p>‘Animals are such agreeable friends – they ask no questions, they pass no criticisms,’ said George Eliot, the writer. These words resonate with me because I am a lover of animals. Kia, my neighbour’s pet, is one of them. There is nothing better than meeting her every evening when I go on my daily walk. She is overjoyed when she sees me, expecting nothing more than a few pats and a scratch under the strap that hangs over her neck. Both of us enjoy these few minutes together, and I suspect I receive more from these encounters than she does. She rubs against my hand in a friendly manner, her liquid, brown eyes gazing deep into mine.</p>.<p>I feel blessed and walk away with great satisfaction.</p>.<p>Sad to say, even in this day and age, when we should know better, animals are the most badly treated of all living creatures. Just because they do not respond as human beings do, they are looked down upon and treated without mercy. Nonetheless, they have often proved better creatures than human beings. They are not only useful but also loving and loyal. Take ’seeing eye’ dogs, for example. They have made living so much more tolerable for the blind. Medical opinion has it that the companionship of animals contributes a great deal to the healing process. </p>.<p>Just pat a dog or cat to feel a flood of relief. Your breathing becomes slower and fuller. For some minutes at least, you are rid of the worries that haunted you.</p>.<p>Your facial muscles relax and you smile readily. While you talk to the animal, your voice softens. You feel the softness of her fur, and as your hand glides over her shoulders, your thoughts of others become gentler. Your mind quietens and becomes soothed. When you walk away, you are suffused by a feeling of warmth, and the world seems to be a better place to live in. </p>.<p>The poet Walt Whitman began a poem with the words, ‘I think I could turn round and live with animals. They are so placid and self-contained. I stand and look at them long and long. They do not sweat and whine…’ I agree with him and do hope it is the same with you!</p>