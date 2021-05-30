Vijay, Vamsi Paidipally to team up for 'Thalapathy 66'

Popular actor Vijay is set to collaborate with noted filmmaker Vamsi Paidipally for the Tamil-Telugu bilingual,Thalapathy 66, according to a report carried by The Hindu. The film will be backed by Dil Raju, the producer of films such as V and Vakeel Saab, and is likely to have a commercial storyline with a message.

The biggie will be formally launched after the Covid-19 lockdown. The buzz is that there were plans to announce the biggie a bit earlier but that did not happen due to the pandemic.

Vijay , meanwhile, is going through a terrific phase on the work front and was last seen in the Pongal/Sankranti release Master. The film was directed by Kaithi helmer Lokesh Kanagaraj and featured the mass hero in the role of a rowdy professor.

It starred Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist and marked his first collaboration with the Sarkar actor. The cast included Malavika Mohanan, who acted alongside Rajinikanth in Petta, and Vishwaroopam star Andrea Jeremiah. Master emerged as a big hit in Tamil Nadu and the Telugu states despite Covid-19 restrictions and served as strong proof of Vijay's star power. The Hindi version, however, sank without a trace.



Vijay is working on Thalapathy 65, directed by Kolamaavu Kokila helmer Nelson Dhilpkumar and features the Mersal star in a new avatar. It stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with the Kollywood star.

Vamsi, on the other hand, garnered praise for his film Oopiri/Thozha that featured Nagarjuna and Karthi in the lead.

His last film Maharshi, starring Mahesh Babu, too made a strong impact at the box office. It revolved around the issue of organic farming and had plenty of commercial elements to satisfy the masses. It remains to be seen whether Thalapathy 66 helps him score another hit.