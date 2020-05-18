Warner Bros to re-release 'Dark Knight' trilogy in Hong Kong

Warner Bros to re-release 'Dark Knight' in Hong Kong

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • May 18 2020, 19:59 ist
Warner Bros Pictures will re-release Christopher Nolan's iconic The Dark Knight trilogy in Hong Kong. (Credit: IMDb)

Warner Bros Pictures will re-release Christopher Nolan's iconic The Dark Knight trilogy in Hong Kong theaters for a limited time period, the studio has announced.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the development comes as the region reopened cinema halls on May 8 after lifting the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown. The trilogy will be screened in select Hong Kong cinemas, including IMAX, ahead of the still slated release of Nolan's upcoming Tenet on July 17.

The first film Batman Begins (2005) will be screened on June 4, followed by 2008 movie The Dark Knight on June 11 and The Dark Knight Rises (2012) on June 18.

Interestingly, the city's 88 storeys-high IFC towers also feature in The Dark Knight in an action scene where Christian Bale's Batman leapt from one building to another. The re-release of the trilogy in Hong Kong follows the studio's re-release of a 4K remastered version of The Matrix in the territory earlier this month

