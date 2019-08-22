Web dispels stereotype of ageism, says Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza says web medium's power to dispels the old belief system of ageism, associated mostly with the female actors, is a big plus over the traditional mediums of storytelling.

Speaking at the second edition of India Web Fest here on Wednesday, the actor said it feels great that the makers of the web shows do not take an actor's age into consideration during the casting process.

"It (web) dispels the age old stereotype of ageism that we were subjected to for the past 15-20 years. There are many women who are getting the opportunity to play fantastic parts on the web like Huma Qureshi in 'Leila', Shefali Shah in 'Delhi Crime' and so many others.

"It gives opportunity to those who are not getting the work that they desire to do because of their age. So web is doing a social service," Dia said.

The actor added that she does not endorse the label of "women-centric films".

"In the last ten years, there has been a shift as the audience have loved watching many stories that have had women central to the theme. I don't like to call it women-centric films as we do not call films as male centric, so why calm women-centric films."

In the earlier days, Dia said, female actors played strong and meaty parts but they were later reduced to props in movies.

"I grew up on a staple of films where I saw actors like Waheeda Rehman, Smita Patil, Shabana Azmi, Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi playing very powerful parts in films. But when the industry started making male dominated stories and narratives women were reduced to being a catalyst, not being a central part to the theme, I was part of many of those stories. "

The actor, who made her digital debut with "Kaafir", will be seen next in another web series titled "Moghuls" by Nikkhil Advani.

The actor said she always looks for stories and characters that connects with her.

"It has been a desire to be part of compelling storytelling that connects with me as an individual. I chose to be part of 'Kaafir' because the story called out to my soul, I need to connect with it."