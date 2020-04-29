What a loss - tributes pour in after versatile actor Irrfan Khan passes away

Acclaimed Indian actor Irrfan Khan, whose international movie career included hits such as "Slumdog Millionaire", "Life of Pi" and "The Amazing Spider-Man", has died aged 53, his publicist said on Wednesday.

The Bollywood star, who was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, was admitted to a Mumbai hospital earlier this week with a colon infection.

Khan was among the first Indian actors to make a consistent mark in western cinema, following earlier crossover pioneers like Saeed Jaffrey, Roshan Seth and Om Puri.

The shocking news of the actor’s demise was first shared by director Shoojit Sarcar on social media.

Renowned Bollywood actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Shabana Azmi, R Madhavan, Sonam Kapoor, Shoojit Sircar, Mini Mathur, Neelesh Misra, cricketer Hemang Badani, Bhumi Pednekar, Parineeti Chopra, Sanjay Suri, Akshay Kumar, Kajol and many others took to social media to express their condolences.

Here are some of the reactions of the celebrities.

Bollywood veteran star Amitabh Bachchan expressed his condolences on Twitter, posting: “Just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is most disturbing and sad news.. An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum .. Prayers and duas [sic].”

Director Soojit Sarcar added, "My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute."

Actor Parineeti Chopra mourned Khan's death, she tweeted, "“Irrfan sir, you were the nicest, coolest guy. Every interaction with you was so memorable. The world has lost the most talented actor, the nicest human being and a real fighter!! All my love and strength to the family Blue heart #RIP #IrrfanKhan.”

Actor Anupam Kher also expressed his sadness. "Nothing can be more heartbreaking and tragic than the news of passing away of a dear friend, one of the finest actors and a wonderful human being #IrrfanKhan. Saddest day!! May his soul rest in peace," he tweeted.

Another actor Shabana Azmi tweeted remembering fond memories of Irrfan Khan. "Deeply saddened to learn that #Irffan Khan passed away this morning. Gone too soon .. such a powerful actor and how valiantly he fought back cancer. Its a big loss not only to his family but to the entire film industry. RIP," she tweeted.