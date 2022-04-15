What's next for Yash after 'KGF Chapter 2' juggernaut?

Kannada star Yash has emerged as a pan-India brand courtesy of the phenomenal response to his latest movie KGF Chapter 2, which netted nearly Rs 54 crore in Hindi on its first day. This has piqued fans' curiosity about his upcoming project. While the 'Rocking Star' is yet to open up about his future plans, he recently hinted that he'll be part of more action dramas in the days to come. This may prove to be a wise move as actioners are a safe bet in Hindi, something that became clear when the Prabhas-led Saaho emerged as a major commercial success despite negative reviews.

Yash was to headline My Name Is Kirataka but the film has been on hold for a while. It remains to be seen whether he revives the project in the days to come. It was previously rumoured that the Masterpiece actor would team up with Puri Jagannadh for a mass movie but that is unlikely to happen as the filmmaker is currently busy with the Vijay Deverakonda-starrers Liger and JGM.

Also Read | 'KGF Chapter 2' day 1 box office collection report: Yash-starrer opens to sensational response

There have also been talks of him teaming up with Vishnu Vardhan Induri,who previously produced films like NTR Kathanayakudu and the Ranveer Singh-starrer 83, for a pan-India movie but this is yet to confirmed by either side. It will be interesting to see whether this collaboration happens given the fact that the producer's previous movies didn't live up to expectations at the box office.

Yash may also join hands with filmmaker Narthan, who rose to fame with Mufti, for a movie with mass elements.

Coming back to the present, KGF Chapter 2 is set to wreak havoc at the domestic box office over its four-day extended weekend. The underwhelming response to Raw, the Hindi version of Vijay's Beast, and the fact that RRR released nearly three weeks ago will work in its favour. KGF Chapter 2, a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster KGF, revolves around the clash between the protagonist and a deadly foe. The cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Rao Ramesh and Prakash Raj.

