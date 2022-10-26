When Big B crossed a ditch to see his crush

When Big B crossed a ditch to see his crush

'KBC 14' airs on Sony Entertainment Television

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Oct 26 2022, 14:51 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2022, 14:52 ist

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recounted an interesting anecdote from his school life on the sets of the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14.

In conversation with contestant Sahil Shinde, a 3rd-year Electrical Engineering student from Amravati, Maharashtra, Big B told him about his crush during school days.

Big B tells the contestant that when he was staying in a hostel in his school, he used to travel to a nearby area because the girl he liked was in the sister school located there.

"Our sister school was located in a nearby area and I used to cross a ditch to reach the girl's school to look for the girl I liked during those days," said Big B.

Later, he asked Sahil if he liked someone and he replied: 'No'.

But afterwards, a video played during the show for him brings out his truth as his friends inform Bachchan that since his school days he has liked a girl.

The host said: "You cannot tell a lie on the show and now when we know you like someone, tell us about her." The promo ends here.

KBC 14 airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Entertainment News
Amitabh Bachchan
Kaun Banega Crorepati

What's Brewing

DH Radio | T20 WC: Favourites, or how far...

DH Radio | T20 WC: Favourites, or how far...

Crackers raise pollution levels in Bengaluru

Crackers raise pollution levels in Bengaluru

Jamkhandi to get India's first flex fuel station

Jamkhandi to get India's first flex fuel station

Animals thought to be 'mute' communicate vocally: Study

Animals thought to be 'mute' communicate vocally: Study

What are dirty bombs & why is Russia talking about it?

What are dirty bombs & why is Russia talking about it?

Dogs honoured at Hindu festival in Nepal

Dogs honoured at Hindu festival in Nepal

 