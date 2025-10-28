<p>Bengaluru: The PRR Raitha Haagu Niveshanadarara Sangha, a collective of persons whose land has been notified for the 74-km Bengaluru Business Corridor (BBC) project, has written to Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot opposing the government’s compensation scheme.</p>.<p>They demanded that the government follow the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.</p>.Farmers stick to legal compensation for Bengaluru Business Corridor project .<p>At a press conference, the farmer leaders termed the five compensation options offered by the government as an “eyewash” and “fraud”.</p>.<p>They said the cash compensation based on the guidance value does not reflect the actual market value of the land, pointing out that the Inspector General of Registration has not revised or has suppressed the guidance value since 2016.</p>.<p>They also opposed the Transferrable Development Rights (TDR) and Floor Area Ratio (FAR) options, citing a high risk of corruption and manipulation due to the lack of transparency and proper valuation systems.</p>.<p>The landowners rejected the proposal to provide 40 per cent of developed land in residential layouts and 35 per cent in commercial layouts next to the ring road, stating that agencies such as the Karnataka Housing Board offer 50 per cent of developed sites in return. </p>.<p>“If the BDA plans to make 65 metres of land, let it acquire only 65 per cent of the land required for the project instead of 100 metres. This will also reduce compensation costs,” they said, reminding that the notification issued in 2006 has already lapsed as no award or possession was taken.</p>.<p>The farmer leaders said the Bangalore Development Authority has not prepared the detailed project report, social impact assessment, or environmental clearance before proceeding with the project.</p>.<p>Mavalipura Srinivas, president of the association, urged the state government to scrap the project if it has no money to fairly compensate the farmers.</p>