When Nayanthara said she regretted being a part of ‘Ghajini’

Nayanthara is arguably one of the biggest names in the Tamil film industry and enjoys a strong fan following. A few years ago, the Bengaluru-born woman grabbed a fair deal of attention when she told Sify that she was not happy about her association with the 2005 release Ghajini and considered it to be the ‘worst decision’ of her career. ‘Thalaivi’ had added that she was photographed ‘badly’, which made the final result less than satisfactory. She, however, made it clear that she had no complaints as the whole thing was a ‘learning experience’

Ghajini, helmed by AR Muryugadoss, was an actioner that featured Nayan in a supporting role and emerged as a runaway hit. The film starred Suriya and Asin as the lead pair and clicked with the masses due to its engaging screenplay. It was later remade in Hindi under the same title with Aamir Khan stepping into the Singam hero’s shoes and Asin reprising her role from the original. The film had an Impressive cast that included Jiah Khan, Riyaz Khan and Pradeep Rawat.

Coming to the present, Nayanthara is going through an eventful phase on the professional side of things. Last year, she impressed fans with her relatable performance in the Pongal hit Viswasam that marked her fourth collaboration with Ajith Kumar. She, however, failed to hit the jackpot with Airaa, Mr Local and the long-delayed Kolaiyuthir Kaalam. She was also seen in the pan-India biggie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and the Vijay starrer Bigil. Nayan began 2020 with Darbar, marking her second full-fledged collaboration with Rajiinikanth. The film, helmed by ARM, opened to a good response at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews. The actioner had a stellar cast that included Yogi Babu, Suniel Shetty and Nivetha Thomas.

Nayan currently has Netrikann, Annaatthe and Mookuthi Amman in her kitty.

