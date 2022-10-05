James Bond franchise turns 60: Who will be 007 next?

Who will be the next James Bond? Producers mull choice as film franchise turns 60

Sean Connery first played the fictional spy. He was followed by George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and, finally, Craig

Reuters
Reuters, Los Angeles,
  • Oct 05 2022, 16:28 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2022, 16:29 ist
Wax figures of 4 actors who portrayed the James Bond character. Credit: Reuters Photo

James Bond, the martini-drinking, tuxedo-wearing British secret agent, celebrates 60 years on the silver screen on Wednesday -- but who will be the next actor to take on the iconic role?

According to sibling Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson, the search for a new actor has not even begun following Daniel Craig's final outing as the suave superspy in 2021 film No Time to Die.

"We won't actually be really looking for an actor for some time," Broccoli said in an interview ahead of the 60th anniversary of the Oct. 5, 1962, world premiere of Dr. No, the first Bond film.

"What we have to do is start a whole new reinvention, which is what's exciting about being at this place now," added Broccoli.

Read | Daniel Craig says 'very lucky' to work with Queen Elizabeth

But as fans continue to speculate about who will be cast in one of Hollywood's most sought-after roles, what characteristics are the producers looking for the in next actor to play Bond?

"We want, first of all, a good actor, an actor who is just not necessarily an action actor, but someone who can play what we hope will be the demanding roles that we write in the scripts," Wilson said.

"That's certainly, I think, number one, but it's so hard to ... I mean, if you look at the actors who portrayed Bond, it's very hard to pin down any common characteristic," he added.

Sean Connery first played the fictional spy created by author Ian Fleming. He was followed by George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and, finally, Craig.

Broccoli said choosing the right actor was paramount to the franchise's success.

"Thank goodness they cast Sean Connery originally because I think if it had not been him, who knows whether we'd still be here 60 years afterwards. And each one of the actors has transformed the series in a new direction, kept them fresh and relevant for the time." 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

James Bond
Daniel Craig
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

James Bond franchise turns 60: Who will be 007 next?

James Bond franchise turns 60: Who will be 007 next?

Receding ice leaves Canada's polar bears at rising risk

Receding ice leaves Canada's polar bears at rising risk

Taste of Qatari hospitality: Traditional Arabic coffee

Taste of Qatari hospitality: Traditional Arabic coffee

Delhi factory makes soft toys from cigarette butts

Delhi factory makes soft toys from cigarette butts

Renewables grew to meet global energy demand: Study

Renewables grew to meet global energy demand: Study

Twitter deal crucial to creating 'everything app': Musk

Twitter deal crucial to creating 'everything app': Musk

Hit by NASA, Dimorphos has 6,000-mile long debris trail

Hit by NASA, Dimorphos has 6,000-mile long debris trail

‘Adipurush’ in trouble over depiction of deities, CGI

‘Adipurush’ in trouble over depiction of deities, CGI

 