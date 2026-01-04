<p>Bengaluru: As social media posts get more addictive and smartphones become an extension of our hand, a recent study from Bengaluru-based Nimhans has revealed that individuals with problematic internet use struggle with cognitive functions and emotional processing.</p>.<p>The research, conducted by Dr Rajesh Kumar, Assistant Professor, Department of Clinical Psychology, Nimhans, and his team, compared 26 individuals seeking treatment for problematic Internet use (PIU) with 26 individuals with no such symptoms. Participants were aged 18-25 years, with both groups matched for age, education and gender.</p>.<p>The study identified PIU through several characteristics beyond just the time spent online, including loss of control over usage, inability to reduce use despite wanting to, and using the internet primarily to escape negative feelings. It highlighted how similar traits are observed in substance and addictive abuse disorders.</p>.<p>As per the study, these individuals demonstrated impairments across multiple brain functions associated with the prefrontal cortex.</p>.<p>Kumar explained that human behaviour is largely governed by two interacting brain systems. The limbic cortex drives the impulsive system, which seeks immediate pleasure and reward, while the prefrontal cortex controls the executive system, as it is responsible for planning, decision-making, and self-control.</p>.<p>“The prefrontal cortex continues to develop around age 23-25 years, while heightened sensation-seeking has been attributed to the earlier maturation of limbic and reward-related regions relative to the prefrontal cortex,” Kumar, who is also a consultant at the SHUT clinic and the Centre for Addiction Medicine (CAM) unit at Nimhans, told <span class="italic">DH</span>.</p>.<p>The study found that PIU appears to suppress prefrontal cortex functions while increasing activity in pleasure-seeking brain regions. This creates an imbalance where immediate gratification overrides long-term thinking. The research used neuropsychological tests to assess brain function. Results showed that individuals with PIU had difficulties with sustained attention, taking longer to complete vigilance tasks. They showed reduced cognitive flexibility, struggling to switch between different mental tasks.</p>.<p>Emotion regulation was particularly affected, with individuals showing difficulty managing negative feelings and maintaining goal-directed behaviour during emotional distress. They also found elevated levels of anxiety and impulsivity among those with<br />PIU.</p>.<p>Kumar explained that rapid scrolling and instant content switching can alter the brain’s natural reward system.</p>.<p>“When you’re scrolling very fast, dopamine becomes dysregulated, releasing very quickly. Other activities that require spending time, maybe 20 or 30 minutes before you get that feeling of satisfaction, become monotonous because you’ve become accustomed to this immediate release,” Kumar explained.</p>.<p>This pattern can create a cycle where individuals increasingly turn to internet activities to relieve negative emotions, while simultaneously losing interest in offline activities that once provided satisfaction.</p>.<p>The research suggests that interventions to help with PIU should address multiple factors simultaneously: enhancing emotional regulation skills, addressing impulsiveness, and strengthening cognitive control through targeted exercises.</p>