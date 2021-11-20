Will 'Antim' be a better experience for Salman Khan fans than 'Radhe?

Bollywood star Salman Khan's previous movie Radhe, which emerged as a 'digital blockbuster' on Eid, proved to be a showreel for the mass hero. While the biggie satisfied die-hard fans, a section of the audience felt that it lacked substance. In fact, even the actor's father and legendary writer Salim Khan stated that the actioner wasn't a 'great film'.

With Radhe in the past, the Wanted actor is awaiting the release of Antim. The action-packed gangster drama has created a fair deal of buzz in the industry and many feel that it will be a better experience than the Prabhudeva-helmed flick. Here's a look a why this has the potential to be a 'hatke' experience for the audience.

The Mahesh Manjrekar touch

Films such as Radhe and even Race 3 received mixed reviews mainly because they focussed more on style and less on 'content'.The makers for example, didn't really explore Randeep Hooda's backstory in the Eid blockbuster. Antim has the potential for an improvement on this front as it is helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, who has highlighted the dark nature of the underworld in some of his previous films. Antim might strike a chord with the masses if he is able to explore Aayush's character the way he handled Sanjay Dutt's Raghu in the cult classic Vaastav.

Salman in a new look

Salman has usually refrained from experimenting with his look in a bid to cater to die-hard fans. In fact, many of his characters feel like extensions of his real personality. Antim is an exception as it features him in the role of a Sikh cop. His turbaned avatar has garnered attention and added a touch of freshness to the film. This, interestingly, is the first time the actor is playing a Sikh character after the 2008 release Heroes.

Not a one-man show

Antim, like Radhe, revolves around the showdown between a cop and a ruthless gangster. The difference, however, is that Salman's character isn't the sole focus of the film this time around. In fact, the mass hero has an extended cameo in the film while Aayush Sharma plays the proverbial protagonist.

Something fresh

Radhe relied a bit much on the nostalgia surrounding Prabhudeva-Salman's Wanted, something that became clear when the actor mouthed the famous 'ek baar jo maine commitment...' dialogue on the screen. Moreover, the tagline 'Most Wanted Bhai' diluted its freshness. Antim apparently has no such shortcomings. Its trailer featured the 'India Ka Bhai' punchline, which offered something different while doing justice to Salman's reel image.