'Antim' trailer: Salman Khan's swag is hard to miss

Bollywood star Salman Khan on Monday unveiled the official trailer of his upcoming film Antim much to the delight of the mass audience.
#AntimTrailer out now… film releasing 26.11.2021 in a theatre near you…https://t.co/MGKNEbrXeP#AayushSharma @MahimaMakwana_ @manjrekarmahesh @SKFilmsOfficial @ZeeStudios_ @ravibasrur @ZeeMusicCompany @ZeeCinema @Zee5India
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 25, 2021
More to follow...
