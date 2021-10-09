Will Sivakarthikeyan's 'Doctor' emerge as a hit at the box office?

Actor Sivakarthikeyan's latest movie Doctor hit the screens on Saturday much to the delight of fans. The biggie has created a fair deal of buzz among a section of the audience, which suggests that things are heading in the right direction. So, does Doctor have what it takes to emerge as a commercial success? Here is our SWOT analysis.

Strength: SK in a new avatar

Judging by the trailer, Doctor is an action-packed drama with an engaging narrative. It features Sivakarthikeyan in a new avatar, which is completely different from anything that he has sported in the past. Dialogues such as 'you are my soldiers' have a distinct mass feel and should appeal to the younger audience. The background score is a distinct highlight of the film and is likely to elevate the reel action.

Weakness: Lack of bankable names

Sivakarthikeyan is an established name but the same cannot be said about director Nelson. While the filmmaker scored a hit with his maiden movie Kolamaavu Kokila, he is not in the same league as star storytellers such as Mohan Raja, Shankar or A R Murugadoss. Similarly, Priyanka Arul Mohan does not have a market in Tamil Nadu as this is the first Tamil movie of her career. These factors might affect film's prospects if the content is not up to the mark.

Opportunity: The audience is ready

The Tamil audience is more than willing to watch movies in theatres even in Covid-19 times. This became clear when Master, starring Vijay, emerged as a blockbuster despite the fact that seating capacity in theatres was capped at 50 per cent. Similarly, films such as Sulthan and Karnan made a strong impact at the box office in the post-pandemic era. Given Sivakarthikeyan's popularity, Doctor too may exceed expectations. It should also benefit from the Ayudha Puja holidays and festivities.

Threat: Competition

The film is likely to face competition from this week's big Hollywood release A Quiet Place II, especially in Chennai. No Time To Die, which was released in theatres on September 30, may affect its performance in mass markets given the Bond saga's cult following.