Yash pens note to fans, seeks 'gift of patience'

Working towards something that I am passionate about: Yash shares note to fans ahead of birthday

Yash said this year he won't be able to meet his fans on his birthday as he is not in Bengaluru

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 06 2023, 15:02 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2023, 15:02 ist
Actor Yash. Credit: AFP Photo

KGF star Yash on Friday expressed gratitude to his fans for their constant support and asked them for "the gift of patience" as it would take him sometime to announce his next project.

In a lengthy note posted on Twitter ahead of his 37th birthday on Sunday, the Kannada actor shared that he is currently working towards "clinching something that I believe in".

"The effort you all put in to showcase your love and affection all year round and especially on my birthday, fills my heart with gratitude... I am working towards clinching something that I believe in and am passionate about. You are the ones who empower me to think bigger and better.

"When I meet you next, I want to share that news and all the details with you. To be able to do that, I need some more time, which seems unlikely by 8th of Jan. So, this year, I ask you all for a specific gift - the gift of your patience and understanding," he wrote.

Yash became a pan-India star with the Prashanth Neel-directed Kannada action film KGF: Chapter One (2018), which featured him as Rocky, a high-ranking assassin in Mumbai who works his way to the throne of Kolar Gold Fields.

In April 2022, he came out with KGF: Chapter 2, which opened to bumper response at the box office across the country in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam. It became one of the highest grossing films of the year.

Also Read | KGF star Yash poses with F1 champion Lewis Hamilton

Yash said this year he won't be able to meet his fans on his birthday as he is not in Bengaluru.

"However, every wish, every gesture means a lot to me. And I promise you, I will make it worth the wait," he added.

The actor had shared in November last year that the KGF team do have a plan for parth three, but he would like to take a break from the franchise for sometime.

"We have a plan, but not anytime soon. I want to do something else. For six-seven years, I have been doing KGF. So, let’s see. If everything falls in place, we will do ‘KGF 3’ later,” he had said during the India Today conclave.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kannada cinema
Yash
KGF
Entertainment News
KGF: Chapter 2
KGF: Chapter 1

What's Brewing

Snow-clad train displays ‘picturesque view’ of Kashmir

Snow-clad train displays ‘picturesque view’ of Kashmir

Pranesh becomes India's 79th chess Grandmaster

Pranesh becomes India's 79th chess Grandmaster

1,300+ artists to take part in Chitra Santhe

1,300+ artists to take part in Chitra Santhe

Citizens turn B'luru wasteland to thriving green patch

Citizens turn B'luru wasteland to thriving green patch

New dwarf boa found in Ecuadoran Amazon

New dwarf boa found in Ecuadoran Amazon

DH Toon: 'Focus on love jihad not development'

DH Toon: 'Focus on love jihad not development'

 