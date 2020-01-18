'World Famous Lover': Is there enough buzz around Vijay Deverakonda's latest movie?

Young hero Vijay Deverakonda, the resident 'rowdy' of Telugu cinema, is awaiting the release of World Famous Lover, one of the biggest movies of his career. The film, slated to arrive in theatres on Feb. 14, has not been able to create a great deal of buzz so far and it may be an unhealthy sign. The movie's teaser, released some time ago, was quite an intense affair, However, it had a clear Arjun Reddy hangover and this diluted its impact. As a result, not even the sensational "spread your legs" dialogue could become the talk of the town.

Some movie buffs also trolled the teaser and called it "repetitive", resulting in plenty of negativity.

The other big problem is that World Famous Lover has not offered anything fresh so far. VD's bearded look comes across as a rehashed version of his Arjun Reddy/Dear Comrade avatar. Similarly, his intensity is some ways similar to the toxic masculinity that defined his performance in Sandeep Vanga's blockbuster. The story, which apparently revolves around the adventures of a lover boy/casanova, also seems to have a 'been there, done that' feel and it's not a positive development.

The biggest issue, however, is VD's inconsistent form. While the 30-year-old managed to set cash registers ringing with Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam, he failed to deliver the goods with NOTA and Dear Comrade, which were high profile releases. Deverakonda's seeming inability to live up to expectations when all eyes are on him has put a question mark on World Famous Lover's prospects.

Either way, many in the industry feel that if the promotions pick up in the coming days, Vijay Deverakonda's Gen Y fan base might help him silence critics and taste success once again.