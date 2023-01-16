Critics award: Zendaya bags best actress for Euphoria

Zendaya bags 'Best actress in a drama series' for Euphoria at Critics Choice Awards 2023

Euphoria is an American teen drama television series based on the Israeli miniseries of the same name created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin

IANS
IANS, Los Angeles,
  • Jan 16 2023, 08:58 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2023, 08:58 ist
File photo of 'Euphoria' actress Zendaya. Credit: AFP Photo

 Actress-singer Zendaya was named as the Best Actress in a Drama Series for the show Euphoria. She was nominated alongside Christine Baranski for The Good Fight, Sharon Horgan Bad Sisters, Laura Linney Ozark, Mandy Moore This Is Us and Kelly Reilly Yellowstone.

A tweet from the 28th Critics' Choice read: "Congratulations to @Zendaya, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series. #EuphoriaHBO #CriticsChoiceAwards."

Euphoria is an American teen drama television series based on the Israeli miniseries of the same name created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin. The series' main character is Rue Bennett (Zendaya), a recovering teenage drug addict who struggles to find her place in the world.

The series is filmed at Ulysses S. Grant High School in Los Angeles, California, Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California, and will be filmed in Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California.

Outside California, it will be filmed in New York City, Singapore, and Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Zendaya
Critics' Choice Awards
Euphoria
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

How much money do winners at Australian Open win?

How much money do winners at Australian Open win?

How to plan finances from your first job

How to plan finances from your first job

The Khans: Delusional or desperate with a dream?

The Khans: Delusional or desperate with a dream?

DH Toon | ISRO satellite 'missing' after govt gag order

DH Toon | ISRO satellite 'missing' after govt gag order

Governing a city: Lesson for India from the Dubai model

Governing a city: Lesson for India from the Dubai model

'Dress like a cabbage': Surviving world's coldest city

'Dress like a cabbage': Surviving world's coldest city

 