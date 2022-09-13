Zendaya, Lee Jung-jae bag best actor Emmys

Zendaya, Lee Jung-jae bag best actor Emmys for 'Euphoria,' 'Squid Game'

It was the second Emmy for Zendaya

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 13 2022, 08:07 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2022, 08:20 ist
South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series for "Squid Game". Credit: AFP Photos

Zendaya on Monday won the Emmy for best actress in a drama for her portrayal of Rue on Euphoria, HBO's searing look at high school life.

It was the second Emmy for Zendaya, who bested Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Laura Linney (Ozark), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), and Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show).

Meanwhile Lee Jung-jae won the best drama actor Emmy for Squid Game.

