Zendaya, Lee Jung-jae bag best actor Emmys for 'Euphoria,' 'Squid Game'

Zendaya on Monday won the Emmy for best actress in a drama for her portrayal of Rue on Euphoria, HBO's searing look at high school life.

It was the second Emmy for Zendaya, who bested Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Laura Linney (Ozark), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), and Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show).

Meanwhile Lee Jung-jae won the best drama actor Emmy for Squid Game.