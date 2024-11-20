Exclusive | A R Rahman’s divorce related to his music? Here is all you need to know

<p>On the evening of November 19, an announcement of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/a-r-rahman-wife-saira-banu-announce-separation-after-29-years-of-marriage-3283316">separation</a> from A R Rahman's wife Saira Banu left everyone stunned. This completely unexpected declaration from the wife of the legendary "Mozart of Madras," A R Rahman, has sent shockwaves through the music industry and among ARR fans.</p><p>Following her statement, the couple released a joint message through their divorce lawyer, Vandana Shah. Shah conveyed that the decision to part ways was made after enduring significant emotional strain in their relationship.</p><p>"After many years of marriage, Saira and her husband A R Rahman have made the difficult decision to separate from each other. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship."</p><p>"Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time," the statement read, issued to media by their advocate Vandana Shah.</p><p>According to an insider, the friction between Saira and Rahman grew bigger with times as Rahman was too busy with his work commitments. Rahman’s devotion to his craft and his relentless work schedule is allegedly the primary reason for their separation.</p>.<p>"As a celebrated figure in the music industry, A R Rahman’s work commitments often kept him out of reach for even his closest family. His tireless efforts to innovate and push musical boundaries, added to extensive work-related travels have ultimately impacted his marriage. While some may dismiss the reason as petty, from Saira’s perspective, the loneliness amid fame and luxury became unbearable," added the source.</p><p>"Following the public announcement, close family and friends have united to help mend the relationship. Conversations are under way, with hopes high for a favourable outcome. If everything goes well, we might hear some positive news in the coming days," concluded the source.</p>.<p>A R Rahman fell in love with Saira Banu and married her in an intimate wedding ceremony in 1995. They both are parents to three children -- daughters Khatija, Raheema, and son Ameen.</p>