Failure helps you find your best version: Singer Zaman Khan on his music journey

Singer Zaman Khan, a fairly popular name in the digital/online space, says that views failure as an opportunity to grow as setbacks help one find his or her 'best version'. In an e-mail interview with DH, he adds that he is against 'troll culture' as people often make below the belt comments, which are not in good taste.

Zaman also opens up about his popular song Eid Ho Jaaye and says that agreed to take it up as it is a beautiful composition that hits the right notes with the 'purity' of its lyrics.

(Edited excerpts)

What encouraged you to work on Eid Ho Jaaye?

I think it was the beauty of the composition and the purity of the lyrics that made me take up Eid Ho Jaaye.

How easy or difficult is it to promote independent music?

It's still very difficult to promote independent music as the industry is controlled by big music labels. They spend a bomb on marketing their songs. I am, however, glad that over time people have started listening to independent artists. I feel, this going to the next big thing (for the music industry)

Is social media a boon or a bane for artistes?

Social media has had a big impact on artistes as one does not really have to wait for a break or a big banner to prove his talent. If you are talented then there is an audience out there to witness/appreciate your work. All in all, social media is a boon.

What is your take on troll culture?

People love trolling and sharing jokes more than anything else. However, we don't realise the fact that it might affect someone mentally. Trolling is fine till it is healthy. It, however, sometimes gets way below the belt. When this happens, we see hate comments and instances of others being body-shamed.

if (at all) you troll someone, do it with the intention of making him or her laugh.

How did you get interested in singing?

I belong to a family of musicians. My father is Ustad Shakeel Ahmed khan. My family is totally inclined towards Hindustani classical music. However, being the 'weird one', I wanted to explore western classical music. I mixed western classical with a pinch of my Hindustani classical "Taleem" (education) to create my own sound.

How do you deal with failures?

Failures actually help you find your best version. The more you fail the better you become. Whenever I face that feeling (failure), I tend to go back and think about the moment when I first held my guitar. This makes me realise I once just had a zeal and no expectations. The process keeps me going.

Your support system?

I think my biggest support system is my family as they inspire me. Then there is the 'ZAMAN KHAN FAM'. ️Whenever I feel low, all I do is switch on my Instagram live and start interacting with people who love me and my music, and that’s the biggest support I have.