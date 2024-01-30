Fans have told me not to take 4-year break again: Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was on a four-year hiatus before he returned to the movies last year, says fans' love for his three films Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki is a sign that they don't want him to stay away from the big screen for a long time.

Shah Rukh was speaking at the fan meet-and-greet for Dunki, his last film of 2023. He had started the year with Pathaan and followed it up with Jawan. All three films turned out to be commercial successes.

For someone who has been working continuously for 33 years, taking 'such a big gap' was new for him, the 58-year-old actor said.

"Normally, you feel a little nervous and you feel that, 'I hope I've got the film right'. Previously, some of my films didn't do well so I thought I'm not making good films. But I think more than my films, it was the love of the people for Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki."

He added, "This whole country and people outside of India have actually taken me to their heart more than the films and said that, Don't take a break for four years, two to four months are fine. So, I'm very, very thankful to all of you, to the audience and the whole world for making me realise that what I do is right and I should keep on doing it," the actor said at the event on Monday.