Father’s Day 2020: Dad Nassar taught me the importance of staying grounded, says Abi Hassan

Abi Haasan, the son of veteran actor Nassar, made his big screen debut with Kadaram Kondan (2019) and impressed a vast section of the audience with his sincere performance. Speaking exclusively to DH, on Father’s Day 2020, the upcoming star opens up about his bond with his dad and his future plans.

(Edited excerpts)

Did Nassar’s success as an actor motivate you to enter the industry?

I always wanted to be an actor and my dad encouraged me to take up acting courses to prepare myself for the profession. In a way, he has always been supportive.

What do you admire the most about Nassar?

I have learnt the importance of staying grounded from him. He does about four to five movies at a time and plays different roles. I admire the way in which he transitions between characters with ease.

Also Read: Dhanush took risks for Pattas, says Nassar

Are you open to sharing screen space with your dad?

I would love to share screen space with him. In fact, who would not want to work with Nassar the actor?.

Is Nassar your first critic?

We discuss cinema in general just the way others do. However, we not discuss work that much.

What are your upcoming projects?

I have not signed any new projects. I got a few offers but I don’t want to rush things and jump into projects just like that.

Nassar impressed fans with his performance in Rowdy Rathore. Do you want to pursue a career in Hindi cinema?

Yes, his role in Rowdy Rathore was a different one. I would not mind playing a negative role. As an actor you get to essay a vast variety of characters. I am open to working in Hindi cinema. Moreover, I follow Malayalam movies and would love to work in the industry.

Lastly, how are you keeping yourself amid the extended lockdown in Chennai?

There are a few difficulties but it’s manageable. I have been making use of Netflix and learning a few new skills.