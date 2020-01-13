Dhanush took risks for Pattas, says Nassar

Nassar, one of the most respected names in Tamil cinema, will soon be seen in Dhanush's Pattas, slated to arrive in theatres on January 15, 2020. The martial arts flick, helmed by RS Durai Senthilkumar, has created a buzz and is expected to open well at the box office. Speaking to Deccan Herald, Nassar says he will be seen playing the role of Dhanush's mentor in Pattas. The Hey Ram actor adds he did not learn martial arts for Pattas but picked up a few verses, nonetheless.

"I play Dhanush's martial arts guru but don't have any action scenes. I did, however, have to learn some old verses (to get into the skin of the character)," says Nassar.

Not surprisingly, Nassar is quite impressed with Dhanush's dedication to the craft of acting. Praising the Vada Chennai star, he says 'D' is an intense performer and underwent proper training for his role in Paatas.

"As Pattas is a martial arts film it features several action sequences, which were not easy. Dhanush took several risks and put in a lot of effort for the same," he adds.

Pattas, the second and last major release on the Pongal season, is Dhanush's first outing after the critically-acclaimed blockbuster Asuran and this makes it a crucial affair for the mass hero. The cast also includes Mehreen, Sneha and Naveen Chandra.

Coming back to Nassar, he is currently working on the eagerly-awaited Master, starring 'Thalapathy' Vijay. On the other hand, Dhanush is busy with Suruli, helmed by Petta director Karthik Subbaraj.