Filming 'Lahore Confidential' amid pandemic was tough, but glad to resume work: Kunal Kohli

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli, who is awaiting the release of his next film "Lahore Confidential", said it was tough to shoot the movie amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Fanna" filmmaker said it was important for him to ensure the safety and security of the cast and crew of the film.

"It's not easy, it is very difficult because you have to ensure you are 100 percent safe and everyone around you is 100 percent safe which is what we did and which is why on a 20-day shoot we didn't have a single case," Kohli said in a statement.

The director, however, is happy that daily wage workers could get their livelihood back as shooting of films resumed post the COVID-19 induced nationwide lockdown.

"There are a lot of per day workers and per day artists whose livelihood depends on everyday shooting. I am very glad that shootings have resumed and they are able to get back to work," he added.

"Lahore Confidential", starring Richa Chadha, Arunoday Singh and Karishma Tanna, is billed as a "contemporary, elegant and thrilling love story of two spies that will put them in a tug of war with each other".

The narrative revolves around a humble, divorced Indian woman, who amidst her mundane-routine life and her love for Urdu literature, finds herself on an intelligence duty in Pakistan.

Produced by Jar Pictures, the ZEE5 Original film premieres on February 4.

The franchise, created by S Hussain Zaidi, started with "London Confidential: The Chinese Conspiracy", featuring Mouni Roy and Purab Kohli in the lead.