<p>Saint-Tropez: French film icon Brigitte Bardot, who died on Sunday aged 91, will be buried in a cemetery by the sea in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=france">French </a>Riviera resort of Saint-Tropez, a spokesperson for the local authority said on Monday.</p><p>The funeral will take place on January 7 at 1000 GMT at Notre-Dame-de-l'Assomption church in Saint-Tropez, BFM TV reported.</p><p>Bardot, who became a symbol of 1950s and 60s France, made her home in the resort where she said she found solace among animals and dedicated her life to their welfare.</p>.Brigitte Bardot, icon of French cinema, dies at 91.<p>"She was lovely, lovely, there's no other word. Yes, we will really miss her," Saint-Tropez resident Philippe Volmier told Reuters on Monday.</p><p>Volmier said he had known her for 30 years and used to see her walking her dogs on the beach. "One time, she fell into the water with her dog. I had to pick her out," he added. "She was a friend who helped people a lot."</p><p>President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday Bardot embodied "a life of freedom". "A French existence, a universal radiance. She moved us. We mourn a legend of the century," he added.</p><p>For much of the latter part of her life, she lived alone behind high walls in the resort, surrounded by a menagerie of cats, dogs and horses.</p><p>She told French weekly Paris Match in 2024 that she wanted to be buried in her garden.</p><p>The Var Prefecture told Reuters it had not received any request for a private burial, which would have been needed to bury her in her garden.</p>