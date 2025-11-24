Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

From idealistic hero, lover boy to action star: Top 10 films of Dharmendra

Dharmendra was an all-rounder, who effortlessly embodied all kinds of roles in an era where biggest of the heroes found it difficult to break out of their prescribed image.
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 12:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2025, 12:31 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsfilmsDharmendraBollywood actor

Follow us on :

Follow Us