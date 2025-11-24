<p>Mumbai: A personal assistant of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> cabinet minister Pankaja Munde was arrested here on Monday on charges of abetting <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/wife-of-pankaja-mundes-pa-dies-by-suicide-over-alleged-torture-from-husband-maharashtra-minister-urges-probe-3807868">the suicide of his wife</a>, a dentist at a civic hospital, police said.</p><p>Dr Gauri Palve (28), wife of accused Anant Garje, allegedly hanged herself in her flat at Worli in central Mumbai on Saturday due to a domestic dispute, nearly 10 months after their marriage, an official said.</p><p>Based on a complaint filed by Palve's father, the Worli police registered an abetment of suicide case against Garje, a personal assistant to Minister Munde, and two of his relatives.</p><p>Garje was produced before a magistrate's court, which remanded him to police custody till November 27.</p>.'Constitutional dilemma' on OBC quota in Zilla Parishad polls: Chandrashekhar Bawankule.<p>Police sought Garje's custody on the grounds that they were still awaiting the post-mortem report.</p><p>The prosecution informed the court that the other accused persons in the case were still absconding.</p><p>Garje's lawyer, Mangesh Deshmukh, contended that the accused had voluntarily presented himself at the police station and was fully cooperating in the investigation.</p><p>He argued that there was nothing to be seized from him and requested a minimum police custody.</p><p>After hearing both sides, the court remanded the accused to police custody till November 27.</p><p>According to the police, the couple tied the knot on February 7 this year, and Palve was a dentist at the civic-run KEM Hospital.</p><p>In their police complaint, Palve's family alleged that Garje had an extra-marital affair, and she caught him chatting with another woman on a mobile phone.</p><p>The couple would fight over the issue, and Garje allegedly threatened his wife, police said.</p><p>Palve's uncle alleged that she did not commit suicide, but it was a case of murder. He also demanded an in-camera post-mortem and a CBI probe into the case.</p>