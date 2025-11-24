Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Siddaramaiah will not relinquish power if he is still the rebel he once was: Basavaraj Bommai

'Rift in the Congress started the very day Siddaramaiah came to power. Now, it has widened. Let us wait and watch'
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 13:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2025, 13:00 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakabasavaraj bommaiKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiah

Follow us on :

Follow Us