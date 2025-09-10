Menu
From 'Kirik Party' to 'Kantara': Rishabh Shetty’s films that redefined Kannada Cinema

From his debut in 'Ricky' to 'Kantara,' and now the excitement around 'Kantara Chapter 1,' Rishabh Shetty’s rise is driven by dedication and vision. His storytelling has consistently elevated Indian cinema, proving he’s not just a filmmaker but a true one-man creative force who regularly pushes the boundaries.
Last Updated : 09 September 2025, 19:10 IST
Rishabh Shetty debuted as a director with Ricky, a stirring tale of emotional conflict and societal pressure. It marked the beginning of his signature style—storytelling with purpose, passion, and powerful themes.

Credit: SVP Productions

A runaway hit, Kirik Party redefined youth-centric films in Kannada cinema. Blending campus charm, humor, and heartfelt moments, it proved Rishabh Shetty’s strength in crafting stories that are both entertaining and meaningful.

Credit: Paramvah Studios

In this acclaimed film, Rishabh Shetty spotlighted the Tulu-speaking community’s rich heritage, crafting a powerful narrative rooted in identity and tradition. His direction brought cultural issues to the forefront, underscoring his commitment to meaningful cinema.

Credit: Rishab Shetty Films

A cultural phenomenon, Kantara crossed regional borders to become a global sensation. Rishabh Shetty’s blend of folklore, action, and spirituality showcased his talent for creating stories with universal appeal.

Credit: Hombale Films

The hype for Kantara Chapter 1 speaks volumes about Rishabh Shetty’s storytelling power. With this new chapter, he’s set to deepen the mythos, blending folklore, spirituality and grandeur into a narrative poised to raise the storytelling bar once again.

Credit: Hombale Films

Published 09 September 2025, 19:10 IST
