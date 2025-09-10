From 'Kirik Party' to 'Kantara': Rishabh Shetty’s films that redefined Kannada Cinema

From his debut in 'Ricky' to 'Kantara,' and now the excitement around 'Kantara Chapter 1,' Rishabh Shetty’s rise is driven by dedication and vision. His storytelling has consistently elevated Indian cinema, proving he’s not just a filmmaker but a true one-man creative force who regularly pushes the boundaries.